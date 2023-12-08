Olivia Rodrigo Brings Rocking Teen Angst To The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Olivia Rodrigo brought the teen angst to the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, perfectly using her trademark style to close out the night.

Wearing a cute red leather mini-dress with bedazzled chest and black knee-high boots, Rodrigo kicked off her energetic set with "all-american b----," bringing the dramatics she jumped around singing about knowing her age and acting like it, even screaming before delicately singing about being "pretty when I cry." She then moved into "get him back!" listing all the ways she wants revenge on an ex, from keying his car to telling his mom how much he sucks.

Rodrigo switched gears for "deja vu," which she told the crowd at Madison Square Garden was inspired by New York's very own Billy Joel. In the track, from her debut album SOUR, she reminisced about a past relationship where her ex has moved onto a new girl but is using all the same moves he did with her.

To the excited screams of the crowd, she moved onto "vampire," the lead single from her sophomore album GUTS. Fortunately, her Jingle Ball performance wasn't anything like the music video, and matching chaotic VMAs performance. Instead of the stage falling apart, her vocals and energy took the spotlight as the audience cheered and screamed along.