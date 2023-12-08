Pentatonix delivered breathtaking renditions of holiday favorites when the five-member a cappella group took the stage at the star-studded iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8). The group — made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola — kicked off their set with “Kiss from a Rose,” and transitioned into an upbeat, festive rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” engaging the whole Madison Square Garden crowd.

Pentatonix’ most recent holiday single, “Please Santa Please,” took centerstage next, complete with stunning snowflakes projected on the screen behind the award-winning vocalists (also nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards for their Holidays Around The World album). The song — described as “the perfect Christmas bop,” by Sallee and Olusola in recent interview with iHeartRadio — appears on The Greatest Christmas Hits. Pentatonix debuted the massive, 30-track collection in October to get into the holiday spirit. That album also includes classics like “12 Days Of Christmas,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Frosty The Snowman,” “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and other beloved holiday songs.

Garnering eager cheers from the crowd, Pentatonix closed their Jingle Ball set with a stunning rendition of “Hallelujah,” what’s become a staple for the group: “I've heard there was a secret chord/ That David played and it pleased the Lord/ But you don't really care for music, do ya?/ Well it goes like this: the fourth, the fifth/ The minor fall, the major lift/ The baffled king composing Hallelujah/ Hallelujah, Hallelujah/ Hallelujah, Hallelujah.”

The highly-anticipated annual annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, following unforgettable shows in Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan. The New York lineup also included Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher (Hoying and Maldonado could hardly contain their reaction for Cher when she took the stage during an iconic Jingle Ball moment).