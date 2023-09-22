Selena Gomez Reminds Fans She's Single In New TikTok

Selena Gomez is back with a new TikTok and she's reminding her followers that she's very much single and not mad about it. In the new video posted on Thursday night (September 21st), Gomez rocks a white long-sleeve and has her hair in two braided pigtails. Twirling them around in her hands, she lip-syncs to an audio that says, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b—h! Y’all be safe out there!”

Fans in the comments section couldn't help but be reminded of her sassy character on the hit Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place. "Alex Russo is so back," one fan wrote, with another adding, "This is Alex Russo."