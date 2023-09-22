Selena Gomez Reminds Fans She's Single In New TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 22, 2023
Selena Gomez is back with a new TikTok and she's reminding her followers that she's very much single and not mad about it. In the new video posted on Thursday night (September 21st), Gomez rocks a white long-sleeve and has her hair in two braided pigtails. Twirling them around in her hands, she lip-syncs to an audio that says, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b—h! Y’all be safe out there!”
Fans in the comments section couldn't help but be reminded of her sassy character on the hit Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place. "Alex Russo is so back," one fan wrote, with another adding, "This is Alex Russo."
Selena's latest musical release is also about the joys of being single. In the new track "Single Soon" and it's music video, the singer tries to figure out how to break up with her boyfriend. "Should I do it on the phone?/ Should I leave a little note/ In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah)/ Maybe I'll just disappear/ I don't wanna see a tear/ And the weekend's almost here," she sings as she contemplates. She eventually decides to channel her inner Carrie Bradshaw and leave him a note that says: "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me." For the rest of the music video, Gomez has a fun night out with her friends and celebrates not having to worry about being in a relationship. "I'm pickin' out this dress/ Tryin' on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon/ I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," she sings in the chorus.