Jung Kook Shows His Vulnerable Side With Emotional Performance Of New Songs

Before slowing things down, Jung Kook also performed high energy singles including "Seven," "3D," and "Standing Next To You." During a Q&A with iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright, Jung Kook said of working with American rapper Latto on his first single, "First of all, I was glad that she accepted the offer and I think she knows that her voice is great so she's a cool rapper and recently I enjoyed being on stage with her at the Global Citizen Festival."

The BTS member also collaborated with rapper Jack Harlow for the song "3D," which was his second single before the album dropped. "So I thought the next single after 'Seven' should be something that goes on the same line with this. I thought '3D''s melody was really catchy. That's why I chose the song," Jung Kook told Wright of the track.