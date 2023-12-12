Jung Kook Shows His Vulnerable Side With Emotional Performance Of New Songs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2023
We all know Jung Kook can fill up the stage with his impeccable dance moves and star power, but he recently showed a different side to his performance abilities. On December 11th, fans were treated to the BTS member's full iHeartRadio LIVE show in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds.
During the show, Jung Kook slowed things down to give a passionate performance of two ballads from his debut solo album GOLDEN, "Hate You" and "Shot Glass of Tears." Jung Kook captivated the audience by standing at the mic and passionately singing the two songs' emotional lyrics about love and heartbreak.
Before slowing things down, Jung Kook also performed high energy singles including "Seven," "3D," and "Standing Next To You." During a Q&A with iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright, Jung Kook said of working with American rapper Latto on his first single, "First of all, I was glad that she accepted the offer and I think she knows that her voice is great so she's a cool rapper and recently I enjoyed being on stage with her at the Global Citizen Festival."
The BTS member also collaborated with rapper Jack Harlow for the song "3D," which was his second single before the album dropped. "So I thought the next single after 'Seven' should be something that goes on the same line with this. I thought '3D''s melody was really catchy. That's why I chose the song," Jung Kook told Wright of the track.
Jung Kook is the latest BTS member to release a solo album and when Wright asked him what he wanted to say to their adoring fanbase, the ARMY, the singer shared, "First of all, I want them to feel proud of being a fan of mine," he said," and I want them to see... that I'm an artist that is capable of doing a variety of songs."