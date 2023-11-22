BTS' Jung Kook, RM, V, & Jimin Enlist In South Korean Military

The last four members of BTS have started their mandatory South Korean military service. This week, the band's label BIGHIT Music informed their dedicated fanbase of the news. “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process,” they wrote in a statement on WeVerse. “The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course."

The statement continued, "We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists."

This means that all seven members of BTS are either currently serving in the South Korean military or are in the process of enlisting. Military service is mandatory in South Korea and able-bodied men are required to serve for 18 months by the time they turn 28 years old.

Once all seven members are finished with their service, the group has already announced that they will reunite, which is expected to happen in 2025. BTS first announced their hiatus due to the mandatory military service back in June 2022, with the oldest member of the group Jin being the first to enlist. In the meantime, all members had been releasing solo projects as they awaited their enlistment.

Jung Kook was the latest BTS member to release a solo album. He also performed his new music during his iHeartRadio Album Release Party earlier this month.