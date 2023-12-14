P!NK Has The Perfect Response To Internet Troll Calling Her 'Old'

P!nk is known for shutting down her online haters with witty responses. In September, the singer revealed that she used a hateful message she received on her birthday to teach her daughter an important lesson about navigating social media. On Friday, September 8th, the singer celebrated her 44th birthday and one troll decided to wish her a happy birthday by sharing a photo of Suzy Eddie Izzard on the red carpet, intending to hurt both the British comedian and P!nk.

"Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post," she wrote, referring to her daughter Willow Sage Heart. "I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one."

