Taylor Lautner Reacts To Taylor Swift Re-Releasing 'Speak Now'

Taylor Swift recently announced that her third re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be out this summer and her former boyfriend, actor Taylor Lautner is speaking out. During an interview with TODAY.com, Lautner opened up about how feels about revisiting that time in his life.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Lautner said. The two stars briefly dated back in 2009 when Lautner was at peak Twilight fame. Swift's song "Back to December," which is featured on 2010's Speak Now, is thought to be about her breakup with Lautner. However, he did add: "Praying for John," referencing another reported subject of Swift's songwriting, John Mayer. The tracks "Speak Now" and "Dear John" are widely assumed to be about the musician.

Last year, when Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights, fans were certain that a deluxe track called out Mayer. In the song "Would've, Could've, Should've," Swift expresses regret about dating older men when she was a young adult. When Swift and Mayor dated from 2009 to 2010, he was 32 and she was 19, which is why fans are absolutely sure the song is about him.

Moving back to Lautner, he surprised fans when he made a rare comment about Swift. During an episode of his podcast The Squeeze with his wife Tay Dome, the Twilight star revealed that the one moment he would go back to in his life actually involved Taylor. "Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit," he revealed.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) drops on July 7th.