Tom Brady Is About To Get Roasted

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will reportedly be the subject of an upcoming roast airing on Netflix.

Brady, 46, will be the target of 'The Greatest Roast of All-Time,' which will be part of the streaming service's 'Netflix is a Joke' comedy fest in May 2024, the Hollywood Reporter reports. The roast, which will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles and be hosted by comedian Jeff Ross, will reportedly feature several of Brady's "famous friends and frenemies."

Plans for Brady's Netflix roast were initially announced in May 2022 and expected to be filmed after his final NFL season. Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy Robbie Praw joked that the streaming service "can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast" at the time.

In February 2023, sources with knowledge of the situation told Radar Online that Brady was planning a career in stand-up comedy.

“Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late," the sources told the website. “As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy."

Brady was praised by the legendary co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno over his comedic performance in the film 80 for Brady, which the sources claimed played a factor in his reported pursuit of a career in comedy.

“The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” said the insider, who also acknowledged his "great impression" of longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski and impression of an "over-the-top Boston accent" as "hilarious."

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.