Justin Timberlake Hints At Britney Spears' Memoir, Sings 'Cry Me A River'

Justin Timberlake has seemingly addressed the comments made in Britney Spears' memoir concerning the former couple's relationship and tumultuous breakup.

The *NSYNC alum returned to the stage on Wednesday (December 13) for the star-studded opening of the new Fountainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, but it was his performance of one of his biggest songs — and a now-controversial breakup ballad — that has everyone talking, per Entertainment Tonight.

Timberlake hopped onstage to treat the crowd to a performance of the 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," largely considered to be about his split from the "Toxic" singer, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002. The music video even starred a woman, bearing a resemblance to Spears, being unfaithful in a relationship.

However, Timberlake appears to be aware of how a performance of the song could come across, especially after Spears released her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me back in October. As the opening chords of the song rang out, he quickly said he meant "No disrespect." An audience member captured the moment and shared it on TikTok, seen below.