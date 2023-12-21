Optical Illusion Is So Confusing No One Can Agree On What's Going On In It

When you look at a photo, it's usually pretty easy to tell what you're looking at, but that isn't always the case. There have been plenty of optical illusions that cause arguments over what they show. A picture could be of a wall or a river, a cat or a rabbit, a neck or a back, a cat or a dog, a boat or a car, and now, a hay bale or a hole.

The pic, which was shared on TikTok by @unseenillusions, has some viewers certain they are looking at a hay bale sitting in a field, but others don't see a hay bale at all - they just see a rectangular hole. Some people can even see both.