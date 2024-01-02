New Illinois Laws To Take Effect In 2024

2024 has arrived and with it comes a slew of new laws set to go into effect in Illinois this year. According to WGN9, these rules and regulations have been put in place to protect Illinoisans, and few of which, have already gone into effect on the first of the year.

As part of a new ban on semi-automatic weapons, "no rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns." Previously purchased guns that are now illegal under the new law must be registered with Illinois state police on the first of the year.

A huge new law for workers, to take effect in March, will be the Paid Leave For All Workers Act. This act requires employers to offer employees paid time off "for any reason" with the opportunity to "earn up to 40 hours of paid leave over a 12-month period."

While a new law prevents Illinois police from pulling drivers over who have hanging air fresheners, another prevents drivers from videoconferencing on the road. This includes "video meetings, streaming or accessing a social media website." Other laws taking effect this year will prohibit vaping indoors, and will allow teens aged 16 or 17 with a state drivers license to register to vote.

For additional laws pertaining to all-gender restrooms, digital forgeries, and surveillance drones visit WGN9.com.