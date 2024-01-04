Huge Restaurant Chain Closing Locations Across The Country

2023 showed that many people are choosing not to go out to stores or restaurants as much as they did in previous years, and not surprisingly, it is hurting those companies. The challenges got so bad for retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning and Christmas Tree Shops that they had to declare bankruptcy and shutter all their locations. Other brands, such as Sears, Burger King, CVS, Pizza Hut, Walgreens and Boston Market have closed stores as a cost-cutting measure. Now, another restaurant chain is doing the same.

TGI Fridays has announced plans to close locations across the country. They will be shutting down 36 underperforming restaurants in select cities. In a press release, COO Ray Risley explained, "Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise. By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

The company sees this transition as an opportunity to grow, with CEO Weldon Spangler stating, "As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays. We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering 'That Fridays Feeling™' that our fans know and love."

The company has promised to offer 1,000 transfer opportunities to employees affected by the closures. As for which restaurants will be shutting down, they are listed below:

CALIFORNIA:

Fresno: 1077 E. Herndon Ave.

COLORADO:

Longmont: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd.

Denver: 8104 Northfield Blvd.

CONNECTICUT:

Newington: 3025 Berlin Turnpike

FLORIDA:

Ormond Beach: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd.

Royal Palm: 580 N. State Road 7

MASSACHUSETTS:

Berlin/Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd.

Danvers: 49 Newbury St.

Dedham: 750 Providence Hwy

Seekonk: 1105 Fall River Ave.

Mansfield: 280 School St. Suite A100

North Attleboro: 1385 S. Washington St.

MARYLAND:

Columbia: 8330 Benson Dr.

Bowie: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Amherst: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28

NEW JERSEY:

Eatontown: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000

Hackensack: 411 Hackensack Ave.

Iselin/Woodbridge: 401 Gill Ln.

Wayne Town Center,: 71 Route 23 South

Marlton: 970 Rte. 73 N.

Princeton: 3535 US-1 #275

Springfield: 40 US-22

NEW YORK:

Albany: 1475 Western Ave.

Bay Shore: 1725 Sunrise Hwy.

Hauppauge: 3045 Expy Drive N.

Massapequa: 5204 Sunrise Hwy.

Woodbury Township: 5 Centre Dr.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Willow Grove: 2500 W. Moreland Rd.

TEXAS:

Corpus Christi: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr.

Houston/Almeda: 12895 Gulf Fwy.

North Arlington: 1524 N. Collins St.

The Woodlands: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr.

VIRGINIA:

Springfield: 6751-B Frontier Dr.

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills: 13237 Worth Ave.

Fredericksburg: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy

Manassas: 7401 Sudley Rd.