WATCH: Rick Ross Suffers 'Broken Chair Embarrassment' During Livestream

Rick Ross recently joined online streamer Adin Ross for an epic meeting of the Ross's in a special livestream event, and ended up breaking a chair. According to HipHopDX, the iconic rapper "suffered a bit of embarrassment" during the stream after accidentally ruining the streamer's furniture. Video footage of the livestream shows Rick Ross scooting the chair up closer to the camera when all of a sudden, one of the legs appears to break off.

At first, Adin doesn't even notice that the Da Boss just broke his chair. He continues to talk about the liquor that an assistant brings into the streaming studio for a few seconds before the Miami artist owns up to the accident.