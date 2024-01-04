WATCH: Rick Ross Suffers 'Broken Chair Embarrassment' During Livestream
By Logan DeLoye
January 4, 2024
Rick Ross recently joined online streamer Adin Ross for an epic meeting of the Ross's in a special livestream event, and ended up breaking a chair. According to HipHopDX, the iconic rapper "suffered a bit of embarrassment" during the stream after accidentally ruining the streamer's furniture. Video footage of the livestream shows Rick Ross scooting the chair up closer to the camera when all of a sudden, one of the legs appears to break off.
At first, Adin doesn't even notice that the Da Boss just broke his chair. He continues to talk about the liquor that an assistant brings into the streaming studio for a few seconds before the Miami artist owns up to the accident.
Rick Ross showed up on Adin Ross stream and broke his chair... 💀 pic.twitter.com/axzsfoIxPG— Liutauras (@Liutauras_) January 4, 2024
"I just broke your chair...pockets too heavy, heavyweight." The rapper continues by asking Adin if any of his guests have ever broken a chair during a livestream, to which the streamer replied: "Never," he continued, agreeing with the rapper, "...it's because you've got too much money in your pockets!"
The clip concludes with the pair laughing it off and offering "cheers" to fans that have tuned into the streaming event. Fans can catch Rick Ross's next performance in Miami, Florida on January 12th.