Kesha Announces New Music Outside Of A 7-Eleven

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 5, 2024

Kesha is adding herself to the list of pop stars giving us new music in 2024! This week, the singer was photographed outside of a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles holding a cardboard sign that read "NEW MUSIC COMING SOON!" Fans were delighted by the news and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

"She had a cowboy hat, a cardboard, a sharpie and a dream. not even a dollar," one fan joked, referring to Kesha's outfit in the new photos. Another fan pointed out that his will be "her first music out of [Dr Lukes] label. We will be tuning in!"

Fans also drew comparisons to an old Kesha photo in which she holds a cardboard sign that reads, "Will $ing 4 beer." This will be Kesha's first new music since she released her album Gag Order in the spring of 2023.

“I feel like I’m giving birth to the most intimate thing I’ve ever created. I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," she told Rolling Stone during the release of Gag Order. "It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing.”

Shortly after releasing the album, Kesha's long legal battle with Dr. Luke finally came to an end. The two decided to settle the defamation lawsuit which was set to take place in July after an appeals court made it more difficult for Dr. Luke to prove Kesha intentionally defamed him with allegations of sexual assault.

Kesha
