Lenny Kravitz Reacts To Daughter Zoë's Engagement To Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz is opening up about his daughter Zoë Kravitz's recent engagement. Last year, the 35-year-old actress became engaged to her boyfriend of two years, actor Channing Tatum.

While attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, January 5th, the legendary rock star was asked about their engagement. "Hey, man. That's life," Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed."

In October of 2023, People confirmed that the two actors were recently engaged after dating for two years. Kravitz and Tatum first met in 2021 during the casting process of the actress' upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. Last year, Kravitz opened up about what first drew her to Tatum. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz told WSJ Magazine. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right." She went on to say, "I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," referring to Tatum's roles in Magic Mike and countless rom-com films.

Kravitz went on to discuss their great on-set dynamic while working on the film in another interview. "He really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared. Channing has yet to address their romantic relationship but he did tell Variety last year that Kravitz, is "a perfectionist in the best possible way."