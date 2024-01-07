Selena Gomez looked stunning on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes. On Sunday, January 7th, the star hit the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in a stunning red, silk gown. Gomez, who recently confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco, walked the red carpet solo and was seated at the awards show with her Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

At one point while posing on the carpet, Gomez had a Marilyn Monroe moment holding her dress as it billowed up around her hips. Fans took to social media to praise Gomez for her look. "She is radiant," one fan wrote. "She is giving Marilyn Monroe vibes. Red hot," another added.

Gomez's dress was made by Giorgio Armani and she paired it with red Christian Louboutin heels. "I love the asymmetrical hemline. Having a cutout in the dress really felt edgy and fun," the actress told People before the awards ceremony began. Check out videos and photos of Selena serving on the red carpet below.