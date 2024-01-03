Camila Cabello Shares Adorable Photo With Selena Gomez Amid Collab Rumors

Camila Cabello has shared a sweet new photo with Selena Gomez. On Tuesday, January 3rd, the singer took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself giving Gomez a tight hug. "Realest baddest loveliest," Cabello praised Gomez in the photo's caption. The Only Murders in the Building star reposted the photo to her own story and wrote to Camila, "Luh you bb."

The new photo comes amid rumors that the two artists are collaborating on new music. The pair first sparked rumors in July 2023 after Gomez shared a photo of herself hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios.