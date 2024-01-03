Camila Cabello Shares Adorable Photo With Selena Gomez Amid Collab Rumors
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 3, 2024
Camila Cabello has shared a sweet new photo with Selena Gomez. On Tuesday, January 3rd, the singer took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself giving Gomez a tight hug. "Realest baddest loveliest," Cabello praised Gomez in the photo's caption. The Only Murders in the Building star reposted the photo to her own story and wrote to Camila, "Luh you bb."
The new photo comes amid rumors that the two artists are collaborating on new music. The pair first sparked rumors in July 2023 after Gomez shared a photo of herself hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios.
Cabello showed love to Gomez in the comments of that post and further teased fans by tagging the Grammy-winning producer Bart Schoudel in the comments section. Soon after, she confirmed that she was working on finishing up her new album after a vacation in Puerto Rico. Before 2023 came to an end, Cabello shared another exciting update with fans by changing her profile photo on social media and sharing photos of her in the studio working with music producers Jasper Harris, Schoudel, and Spanish musician and singer El Guincho. Camila's new album will follow Familia which dropped in April 2022.
In November she also sparked collab rumors with Olivia Rodrigo by posting a mirror selfie with the Grammy-winning artist. Most recently, she was seen in the studio with Playboi Carti. On Sunday, December 17, the Atlanta rapper posted a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself with Cabello by his side.