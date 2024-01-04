Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Enjoy First Public Date At LA Lakers Game

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 4, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco made their first public outing this week! On Wednesday, January 3rd, the couple sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena and the photos are too cute.

During their date night, Gomez and Blanco showed some mild PDA by linking arms, holding hands, and cuddling. In one photo, Blanco was captured kissing Selena's hand while she held it up to her face. There are also plenty of photos of them sharing a laugh and smiling at each other. Check out some of the photos from the night below.

The outing comes nearly a month after Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco. In early December, the "Single Soon" singer shared a photo with Blanco's face out of frame but soon after took to the comments section of a fan account to interact with fans about the relationship. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in one comment.

Selena went on to defend her relationship from fans making unsupportive comments. In a particularly lengthy response to one fan, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all."

Since then, Gomez has shared several photos with Blanco on her Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez
