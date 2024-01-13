Watch The 1975's Matty Healy Dance With Fans During Hip-Shaking Set

The 1975 brought all the moves to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, performing standout tracks including, "Robbers," "Somebody Else," and more! The stars took the stage on Saturday, January 13, gracing the venue in only a way that The 1975 could, dancing with the crowd as they performed hit after hit.

Kicking off their set with "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)," the icons paused to express their excitement for this year's ALTer EGO, followed by an incredible performance of "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)." Footage captured by ALT 98.7 shows lead singer Matty Healy vibing to the beat of "I'm In Love With You" as fans present at the show match his energy. The 1975 concluded the epic set with "About You," closing the curtain on their last performance before they head to Glasgow for the European leg of the "Still...at Their Very Best" tour in February.

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's "The Woody Show," 2024's star-studded line-up included Fall Out Boy, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. Lucky concert goers and online viewers got to experience an exclusive performance from The Black Keys where the band debuted their latest single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," live for the very first time, and an unexpected appearance from Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda, Five Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and Shinedown's Brent Smith.