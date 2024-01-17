Jennifer Lopez Reveals Star-Studded Cast For 'This Is Me... Now' Film

Jennifer Lopez is about a month away from releasing her long-awaited album This Is Me... Now and its accompanying film. On Wednesday, January 17th, the star shared a two-minute-long trailer of what looks like an action, drama, and romantic comedy film all in one.

The new trailer for the Amazon original film also revealed the start-studded list of guests that will make appearances. They include JLo's husband Ben Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofía Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, and Derek Hough.

Hough has already been seen in the music video for Lopez's first This Is Me... Now single, "Can't Get Enough." In the video, Lopez pokes fun at her four marriages as she has her first dance with rotating husbands and guests make rom-com-worthy jokes about the marriage not lasting. The video ends with JLo in couples counseling listening to her husbands complain about her. "To be continued..." the video promises before ending.