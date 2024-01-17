The Reason You Should Always Wear Red When You Fly

There are plenty of decisions you need to make when you travel by plane - whether you want a window seat or aisle seat (or one in the middle if you're into that), whether you leave in the morning, afternoon or evening, and if you are going to check your luggage or carry it on - but one thing you probably didn't know you should also be thinking about is what color you're wearing when you fly.

A new article on travel advice blog AirplaneTips.com advises plane passengers to wear red. According to the piece, "Airline staff may subconsciously perceive passengers in red as more important or of higher status, leading to enhanced customer service experiences. So, if you want to receive top-notch treatment during your travels, consider incorporating red into your airport attire."

Putting on something red won't only potentially grab the attention of flight attendants and airline staff, but other passengers too. A study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology showed that women wearing red were rated as more attractive than women wearing other colors. The red might have beneficial effects for you as well. According to research conducted by the University of Rochester, red enhances attention to detail and promotes a sense of alertness, so by wearing it at the airport, you might have a smoother travel experience.

If you're already starting to think about which outfit you have that is head to toe red, you don't have to go overboard. Visible red accents like a tie, vest, scarf or other accessory should be enough to have the desired effects.