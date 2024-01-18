Kim Kardashian Shows Off Extravagant Office For New TikTok Trend

The video continued with Kim showing off a TV wall that displays her "beauty campaigns on a loop," the 3D models of her brain and her plane sitting on her office desk. Probably one of the most extravagant amenities was Kim's tanning bed. Before skipping to the next shot, Kim got out of the tanning bed and ran a short distance to get into another contraption and said, "And a red light bed in my office!"

Kim's version of the TikTok trend continued with her showing off a room dedicated to her beauty products and her custom Rick Owens furniture. For the finale, Kim revealed she's releasing 15 shades of lip liners through SKKN.

Fans took to the comments section to react to Kim's video. "She basically called me poor in 20 different languages," one fan joked. Others were impressed by some of the amenities her office has. "THE CUSTOM RICK OWENS IS A DREAM 😭," one fan wrote. "My mouth is literally dropped," added another commenter.