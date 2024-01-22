Justin Timberlake Announces Release Date For New Single

Justin Timberlake has shared a release date, and seemingly the cover art, for his new single! Following his One Night Only show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, the star shared a photo that was taken on the set of a recent teaser and captioned it with the date Thursday, January 25th.

The cryptic announcement comes days after Timberlake shared a dramatic video with a voiceover by Benicio Del Toro. "Justin Timberlake Presents: 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS,'" the video is named, which is likely the title of the new album. Furthermore, JT shared another Instagram post with the caption, "EITIW," an acronym for the title. In another post, he shared a short snippet of the intro to an untitled song.