Justin Timberlake Announces Release Date For New Single
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 22, 2024
Justin Timberlake has shared a release date, and seemingly the cover art, for his new single! Following his One Night Only show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, the star shared a photo that was taken on the set of a recent teaser and captioned it with the date Thursday, January 25th.
The cryptic announcement comes days after Timberlake shared a dramatic video with a voiceover by Benicio Del Toro. "Justin Timberlake Presents: 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS,'" the video is named, which is likely the title of the new album. Furthermore, JT shared another Instagram post with the caption, "EITIW," an acronym for the title. In another post, he shared a short snippet of the intro to an untitled song.
On Friday, January 19th, Timberlake also premiered a song called "Selfish" in front of his hometown crowd at the Orpheum. The live rendition, featured lyrics like "If I get jealous, I can't help it / I want every bit of you, guess I'm selfish." As of today (January 22nd), there's no confirmation on which song he'll be releasing on Thursday but all signs point to "Selfish." We'll just have to wait and see.
The exciting news comes weeks after JT wiped his entire Instagram. Before Timberlake had confirmed anything, an insider previously told Page Six that the star has plans to release new music this year. "Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” the insider said in September 2023.