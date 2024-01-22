Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Have 'Friendship Sealed' At Pottery Class

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber just took their friendship to the next level and they have an art piece to prove it. Over the weekend, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video from a pottery class she took with Hailey. In the video, the two celebrities share a hug with a fresh pot sitting between them.

When they pull away from the hug, the pot has molded into the shape of their embrace. "Is that good?" Jenner asks as Hailey laughs at their creation adding, "How do you get in there?" A man then walks into the frame to assure them that their pot is perfect. "Friendship sealed," Jenner captioned the video tagging Hailey.