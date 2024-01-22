Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Have 'Friendship Sealed' At Pottery Class
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 22, 2024
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber just took their friendship to the next level and they have an art piece to prove it. Over the weekend, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video from a pottery class she took with Hailey. In the video, the two celebrities share a hug with a fresh pot sitting between them.
When they pull away from the hug, the pot has molded into the shape of their embrace. "Is that good?" Jenner asks as Hailey laughs at their creation adding, "How do you get in there?" A man then walks into the frame to assure them that their pot is perfect. "Friendship sealed," Jenner captioned the video tagging Hailey.
Jenner and Bieber have been good friends since they were introduced to each other by Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012.
"...You and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend," Bieber told Jenner on a 2021 episode of her YouTube series Who's in My Bathroom? “And boy, did we take that city by storm! What’s funny is I think people think we have this really abnormal friendship and we do all crazy s--- together, when the reality is we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies. It’s so normal, people don’t even understand how normal it is.”
Last year, the BFFs attended Adele's Las Vegas residency together along with Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian.