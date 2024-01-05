Kendall Jenner Bares It All In Provocative Bikini Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 5, 2024
Kendall Jenner kicked off the first week of 2024 with some eye-popping photos. The model took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a skimpy bikini. The photo shoot garnered over 6 million likes on Instagram. While she definitely didn't need it, her famous sisters took to the comments section to hype Jenner up.
"Oh my lord! Happy new year to all of us," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments. Kylie Jenner complimented her sister by writing, "HOT." Kim Kardashian also commented with a slew of fire emojis and wished her sister a "happy new year."
The provocative snaps come less than a month after it was reported Kendall had split from her boyfriend Bad Bunny.
In mid-December, People reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, had called it quits on their relationship after less than a year of dating. The last time the Puerto Rican hitmaker and The Kardashians star were seen in public together was at a Saturday Night Live afterparty when Bad Bunny hosted and served as musical guest in October. However, the superstars never officially addressed their relationship outside of public appearances, a few Instagram posts, and a Gucci campaign in late September.
Shortly after the news of the breakup, a source told Us Weekly that the model's, "Friends aren't surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up." The source added, "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway. Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn't feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the source continued. "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn't be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."