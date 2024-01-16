Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Are 'Reconnecting Again' After Split

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may be rekindling their romance. This week, a source told The US Sun that the exes are reconnecting after they reunited in Barbados for New Year's Eve.

"They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split,” the source said. “They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again.”The stars have managed to stay out of the spotlight and the insider added that they've "snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood and hung out in private now [that] they are back in LA.”

They continued, "They’ve been keeping it on the down low, but he’s even been at her house in Beverly Glenn estates and driving her car around. He’s keen to win her back, and although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”

In mid-December, People reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, had called it quits on their relationship after less than a year of dating. The superstars never officially addressed their relationship outside of public appearances, a few Instagram posts, and a Gucci campaign in late September. Shortly after the news of the breakup, a source told Us Weekly that the model's, "Friends aren't surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up." The source added, "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn't be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."