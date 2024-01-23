Ozzy Osbourne Will Play Two Farewell Shows Before Retiring From Performing

Ozzy Osbourne has been going back and forth when it comes to the possibility of performing again. A couple months ago, he admitted he might need "accept" the fact he'll never play live again due to his deteriorating health, and according to his wife Sharon, the 75-year-old rock icon is planning to play two more shows before officially retiring from performing.

Sharon revealed the news during a performance of her Cut The Crap stage show in London (via Rolling Stone UK). “He won’t tour again,” she said, “but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly.’"

“We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from,” Sharon continued. “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke, yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”

Sharon also shared some dark revelations during her show, admitting that she attempted suicide after discovering Ozzy had an affair. Reports of his infidelity came out in 2016; however, Ozzy agreed to seek treatment for sex addiction and the couple not only stayed together but even renewed their vows in 2017.