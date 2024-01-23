Rihanna Fangirls Over Natalie Portman In Sweet Video

Rihanna is a huge fan of Natalie Portman. In a recent video reshared by Pop Crave, the two stars are seen meeting before a Dior Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Both Rihanna and Portman are visibly excited to see each other and share a hug before Rihanna gushes, "You’re one of the hottest b–es in Hollywood forever!" The superstar continued, "You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'AHHH!'"

The fangirling was mutual. "I love you!" Portman passionately told Rihanna in the video. "Are you kidding me?" While Rihanna was praising her, the actress responded with a hand on her chest, "I'm gonna faint!"