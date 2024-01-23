Rihanna Fangirls Over Natalie Portman In Sweet Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 23, 2024
Rihanna is a huge fan of Natalie Portman. In a recent video reshared by Pop Crave, the two stars are seen meeting before a Dior Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Both Rihanna and Portman are visibly excited to see each other and share a hug before Rihanna gushes, "You’re one of the hottest b–es in Hollywood forever!" The superstar continued, "You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'AHHH!'"
The fangirling was mutual. "I love you!" Portman passionately told Rihanna in the video. "Are you kidding me?" While Rihanna was praising her, the actress responded with a hand on her chest, "I'm gonna faint!"
Rihanna praising Natalie Portman backstage at the Dior show:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2024
“You’re one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH!” https://t.co/vpgC8fhsQc
Rihanna's attendance at the fashion show comes just five months after she welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky, a son named Riot Rose. In September, the couple shared the first photos of their family of four. In May 2022, Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child, RZA.
In a December interview at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party, Rihanna joked about only giving birth to boys so far. When E! News asked about one thing she has yet to accomplish, Rihanna replied, "So far, have daughters. I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
A$AP Rocky also recently opened up about his family. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children," he told Complex. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."