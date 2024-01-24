Parents Try To Name Their Baby Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116

When new parents give their babies a more mainstream name, it drastically decreases the chance that anyone will make fun of their child because of it, however, many moms and dads want to be unique and wind up going with a less popular name. Plenty of the uncommon monikers can be beautiful, but others are definite misses. Names have been so bad before that courts have had to step in to stop them from being used.

Some countries, like Sweden, have laws in place that require the approval of names by a government agency, and if parents don't submit theirs by the time their child is three months old, they get fined. That's what happened in 1996 to one couple who had failed to register their boy's name by his fifth birthday. As a punishment, they had to pay a 5,000 kronor fine, worth about $1,400. In response to the levy, as a protest, the parents registered their child's name as Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116, noting that it would be pronounced "Albin."

They explained that the name was "a pregnant, expressionistic development that we see as an artistic creation." They also stated that the name can be understood in the spirit of pataphysics, a parody of science described as "the science of imaginary solutions." Since Sweden's Naming Law clearly states that "first names shall not be approved if they can cause offense or can be supposed to cause discomfort for the one using it, or names which for some obvious reason are not suitable as a first name," the court quickly rejected the name and upheld the fine. The parents then went in the opposite direction, naming the boy A, but still pronounced "Albin." Once again, the court denied the moniker since one-letter names are not allowed.

Eventually, the parents registered the name Albin Gustaf Tarzan Hallin, which was approved.