Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction To Jason's Viral Moment
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's viral moment appears to have made the perfect impression on pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told his brother that his girlfriend "absolutely loved" him when the two met for the first time during the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills Sunday (January 21) night.
“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis told Jason during the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (January 24).
Travis' statement came after Jason broke his silence on his "shenanigans" during the game, which including going viral for his shirtless celebration after the first of his brother's two touchdown receptions.
Jason Kelce only knows one way to make an impression— New Heights (@newheightshow) January 24, 2024
NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/ncj8hIYVbS pic.twitter.com/sbNF8O1wBr
Jason Kelce 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ehb7p11TL0— Katie (@tino84) January 22, 2024
“I don’t know what I was expecting, but everybody was just beyond excited to have a good time and enjoy some football,” Jason said.
The All-Pro center added that he didn't think his wife, Kylie, was "happy" with his actions during their first meeting with the singer, as many assumed when she was seen glancing over at her husband in videos shared online.
"I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ She already told me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason said.
The elder Kelce went viral when he was caught on camera excitedly yelling while shirtless and holding a beer out the open window of the luxury suite before walking through the window and into the stands with Bills fans.
Swift was seen covering her mouth with her hands in surprise as Jason climbed back into the box. Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.
“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”
“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”
Travis Kelce finished Sunday's game with five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance and will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).