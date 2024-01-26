Justin Timberlake Is Coming To A City Near You — See The Tour Dates

Justin Timberlake announced some exciting news last night, Thursday, January 25th. While appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer revealed his plans to hit the road with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The North American dates kick off on April 29th in Vancouver, Canada, and conclude on July 9th in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd. The exciting news came on the heels of Timberlake's first single "Selfish" from his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which drops March 15th.

On the new track, which Timberlake debuted his One Night Only show in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month, he sings, "So if I get jealous, I can't help it/ I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish/ It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when/ You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no."