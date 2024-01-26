Justin Timberlake Is Coming To A City Near You — See The Tour Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 26, 2024
Justin Timberlake announced some exciting news last night, Thursday, January 25th. While appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer revealed his plans to hit the road with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
The North American dates kick off on April 29th in Vancouver, Canada, and conclude on July 9th in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd. The exciting news came on the heels of Timberlake's first single "Selfish" from his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which drops March 15th.
On the new track, which Timberlake debuted his One Night Only show in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month, he sings, "So if I get jealous, I can't help it/ I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish/ It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when/ You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no."
Check out Timberlake's tour dates below:
- Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
- Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena