Justin Bieber Is Singing Again In New Teaser Post
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 31, 2024
Justin Bieber seems to be teasing something! This week, the artist shared a series of photos showing him passionately singing alongside a band. In the photos, captured by photographer Rory Kramer, Bieber is wearing a white tank top and tie-dyed joggers as he croons into the mic.
While the caption didn't give any details about the rehearsal, Bieber is clearly teasing some kind of upcoming project as he put the emoji shushing face emoji in his caption. Fans were ecstatic in the comments with one writing, "JUSTIN REMEMBERED HE’S AN ARTIST EVERYONE SCREAMED." Another added, "The prince of pop is BACK!!! 🥰🥰"
It's been a while since we've gotten any kind of music or performance from Bieber. In 2022, he revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a disorder that left the right side of his paralyzed. The diagnosis prompted him to cancel performances as he took time to rest and recover.
He later canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health struggles. "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," Bieber wrote in the announcement. "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."
Since then, Bieber has laid low in terms of his music career. However, it's been reported that he continued working on his seventh studio album throughout his break.