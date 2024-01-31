Justin Bieber Is Singing Again In New Teaser Post

It's been a while since we've gotten any kind of music or performance from Bieber. In 2022, he revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a disorder that left the right side of his paralyzed. The diagnosis prompted him to cancel performances as he took time to rest and recover.

He later canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health struggles. "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," Bieber wrote in the announcement. "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Since then, Bieber has laid low in terms of his music career. However, it's been reported that he continued working on his seventh studio album throughout his break.