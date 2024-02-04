Miley Cyrus Calls Out Audience Members During Grammy Performance

Miley Cyrus wasn't going to let her peers get away with sitting down during her Grammys performance! During the singer's performance of her smash hit "Flowers" at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4th), Cyrus managed to call out the star-studded crowd in the middle of singing.

"Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" Cyrus shouted before continuing with her performance. Seconds later, the audience cameras captured everyone from Taylor Swift to Oprah on their feet and singing along.

Cyrus continued to adlib during the performance, working in her first Grammy win from earlier in the night into the lyrics. "Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!" she exclaimed, jumping up and down.