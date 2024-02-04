Miley Cyrus Calls Out Audience Members During Grammy Performance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 5, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus wasn't going to let her peers get away with sitting down during her Grammys performance! During the singer's performance of her smash hit "Flowers" at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4th), Cyrus managed to call out the star-studded crowd in the middle of singing.

"Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" Cyrus shouted before continuing with her performance. Seconds later, the audience cameras captured everyone from Taylor Swift to Oprah on their feet and singing along.

Cyrus continued to adlib during the performance, working in her first Grammy win from earlier in the night into the lyrics. "Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!" she exclaimed, jumping up and down.

The joyous performance continued with Miley channeling the late Tina Turner, whom she mentioned as one of her inspirations in a segment before the performance, by giving "Flowers" a "Proud Mary"-like remix. Cyrus ended the performance by dancing around the stage and dropping the mic.

Earlier in the night, Miley took home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers." The win marked her very first win at Music's Biggest Night. Cyrus is still up for five other awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards: Album of the Year (Endless Summer Vacation), Record of the Year (“Flowers”), Song of the Year (“Flowers”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Endless Summer Vacation), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Thousand Miles” with Brandi Carlile).

Find out if Miley will take home another Grammy tonight by staying updated with our Winners page. You can also see how all of music's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Grammys red carpet here.

Miley Cyrus
