Baby's Name Is So Bad His Mom Gets Accused Of Child Abuse

There are so many decisions that expectant parents need to make, from the color of their newborn's room to whether or not to find out the baby's gender before they're born. However, one of the most important choices for them is what to call their child. The decision is so tough that sometimes soon-to-be moms and dads bicker over it, but that wasn't the case for one couple. The future mom wanted to give their baby boy a name that had been bestowed on firstborn sons in her family since the 1800s, and her husband agreed. However, when his family learned about what they picked, they called it "child abuse" and her husband changed his mind. As for the name, it was Gaylord.

She explained on Reddit, "The name is Gaylord. I get it, trust me, I know most people hate it. That is why I've been able to discuss with my parents and grandparents that he will go by Gail in daily life so that he doesn't have to deal with bullies. They really didn't like the idea, but I wore them down and they have agreed and don't seem too offended by this. They see the backlash over the name today as a fad that will eventually disappear, and I agree seeing how accepting each generation tends to become. When society stops being so immature about it, he can start using the full name."

Not surprisingly, her in-laws aren't keen on that plan either. She stated, "My in-laws are telling me that even Gail isn't an acceptable boy's name and that I need to 'get with the times' and choose something more appropriate." She added that they are "hounding" her and saying it would be "abusive."

Now, they've given her a list of approved names, which she finds offensive, stating, "They have no right to name my own baby for me. I don't think my husband would have such an issue if it wasn't for his family sticking their nose where it doesn't belong, since he didn't have a problem with it a year ago. What happened to respecting our elders and traditions? His family doesn't have any naming traditions, so it should fall to my family that does. How could I be expected to break a centuries old family tradition? I can't get past this, and neither can my in-laws."

Unfortunately for the mom-to-be, commenters didn't side with her. One wrote, "I work with elementary-age children and this is a terrible idea. I'm sorry, but no. Definitely do not name your child Gaylord in any form or fashion," while another chimed in, "Some traditions reach the point where they are no longer suitable for modern times. This is 100% that time. Pick another name."

No word on what she went with.