Donna Kelce Reveals Why She's Unlikely To Be In Super Bowl Suite

The NFL's most recognizable mother said she's unlikely to be in a Super Bowl suite.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, said she expects to be in the stands for the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to the high prices for luxury suites.

“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said during an appearance on 'the TODAY Show' Wednesday (February 7). “I have a feeling I am in the stands … As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everyone else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Suites for Super Bowl LVIII are being sold in a range of $800,000 to $2,000,000, according to TickPick.com.