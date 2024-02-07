Donna Kelce Reveals Why She's Unlikely To Be In Super Bowl Suite
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2024
The NFL's most recognizable mother said she's unlikely to be in a Super Bowl suite.
Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, said she expects to be in the stands for the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to the high prices for luxury suites.
“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said during an appearance on 'the TODAY Show' Wednesday (February 7). “I have a feeling I am in the stands … As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everyone else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”
Suites for Super Bowl LVIII are being sold in a range of $800,000 to $2,000,000, according to TickPick.com.
Ahead of the #SuperBowl, football’s favorite mom Donna Kelce speaks exclusively on TODAY about what conversations she has with her sons on game day, her Facebook photo with Taylor Swift, her partnership with Ziploc, and more! pic.twitter.com/wR9v7F8vTp— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024
Donna has attended many of Travis' games in luxury suites alongside his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift and others throughout the 2023 NFL season and playoffs. The Kelce matriarch's comments come days after Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joked that the high prices for a Super Bowl suite were even out of the range of her All-Pro son and his supermodel fiancée Olivia Culpo.
“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa said during the latest episode of her 'Your Mom' podcast alongside co-host Ashley Adamson. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia. So we're not in a suit, I'll tell you that right now."