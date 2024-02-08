Britney Spears Says She 'Made Out' With Ben Affleck, Shares Throwback Pic
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 8, 2024
Britney Spears just shared an exclusive piece of celebrity gossip on her Instagram. In a since-deleted post, the pop icon revealed that she once made out with actor Ben Affleck at a party while sharing a throwback photo. The black and white photo features a young Britney standing between Affleck and award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.
“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago !!! He's such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!!”
Britney Spears says she once made out with Ben Affleck:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2024
The post, which was shared on Wednesday evening (February 7th), was deleted by the following morning, but it had already made headlines by then. "That's not something you come up with after 20+ years. He's now a married man," one fan complained on Twitter. Affleck is of course married to actress/recording artist Jennifer Lopez. She's actually gearing up to release a new album and accompanying film all about her and Affleck's 20-year journey later this month.
As for Britney, she's recently shut down rumors that she's working on new music. At the start of the new year, the pop star took to Instagram to share, "Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!"