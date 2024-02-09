Brittany Mahomes Fires Back At Haters After Viral SI Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fired back after receiving some apparent negative comments regarding her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

“I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

Mahomes, 28, was named as a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie ahead of the magazine's 60th anniversary issue.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” said Brittany, whose rookie photoshoot took place in northern Belize as shown in a behind the scenes video shared by SI Swimsuit. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”