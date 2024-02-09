Brittany Mahomes Fires Back At Haters After Viral SI Swimsuit Debut
By Jason Hall
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fired back after receiving some apparent negative comments regarding her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
“I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”
Mahomes, 28, was named as a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie ahead of the magazine's 60th anniversary issue.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” said Brittany, whose rookie photoshoot took place in northern Belize as shown in a behind the scenes video shared by SI Swimsuit. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”
The announcement came days before the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 11). SI Swimsuit will have a presence in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII week, though it's unclear what role Brittany, who arrived earlier in the week, will play, according to the New York Post.
Last summer, Brittany shared an Instagram post with the caption, "10/10 Husband," which included a third photo of Patrick adjusting to get the right angle as she posed in a bikini on an outdoor lounge chair. The couple was in Hawaii last week for the Aloha Golf Classic, which was hosted by their charity, the Mahomies Foundation.
Patrick Mahomes Squats to Get the Perfect Instagram Shots for Wife Brittany: '10/10 Husband' https://t.co/4cK7uoxa8K— People (@people) June 26, 2023
“Thank you to all of our partners and supporters. This would not be possible without you. See y’all next year!” Patrick wrote in an Instagram post featuring clips from the event, which was also attended by teammate Travis Kelce, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and comedians Andrew Santino and Rob Riggle.
The Chiefs are scheduled to make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, all of which have taken place since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018.