Taylor Swift Narrowly Avoids Fall On Stage During Performance Mishap

Even Taylor Swift can have trouble getting back into the swing of things after taking an extended time off work.

The "Anti-Hero" singer hit the road again this week to continue her massively-successful Eras Tour, starting with some shows in Tokyo. While for the most part it seems like no time as passed in the two months she's been away, keeping up with the impressive three-hour-long setlist and choreography, Swift hit a bit of a snafu on Wednesday (February 7) when she narrowly avoided falling during a sultry performance of "Vigilante S---," per Page Six.

During the song, Swift dances with and straddles a chair; however, when she was supposed to plop down on the seat, she seemingly miscalculated the distance and missed the edge. Though most people may have been thrown off balance, the Midnights singer held the squat and hovered in the air to keep performing as normal, the only sign something was different being her hand back to steady herself.

X (formerly Twitter) user @intoherfantasy shared a video of the mid-performance mishap, joking that "she's been doing her squats bc i would've fallen right on my a--."