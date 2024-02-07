Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 7, 2024
Taylor Swift's record-breaking concert film The Eras Tour will soon be able to stream on Disney+! On Wednesday, February 7th, Swift took to social media to make the special announcement and reveal that the streamable version of the concert film will include four additional songs from the acoustic section of the show.
"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," Swift wrote, referring to her Grammy wins, the announcement of her 11th studio album, and the launch of the Asia leg of the Eras Tour last night (February 6th).
"I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜😆🫶"
Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn't offer a free trial so if you don't already have a subscription, you'll have to fork out the $7.99/month to check out The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) starting March 15th.
The Eras Tour was first available to watch on-demand last year by renting or purchasing online at Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. Swift first announced the film's release on digital platforms on December 13th, which also happened to be her 34th birthday. "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” at home!" she wrote on her birthday post.