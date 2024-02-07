Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift's record-breaking concert film The Eras Tour will soon be able to stream on Disney+! On Wednesday, February 7th, Swift took to social media to make the special announcement and reveal that the streamable version of the concert film will include four additional songs from the acoustic section of the show.

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," Swift wrote, referring to her Grammy wins, the announcement of her 11th studio album, and the launch of the Asia leg of the Eras Tour last night (February 6th).

"I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜😆🫶"