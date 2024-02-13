BLACKPINK's Lisa Joins 'White Lotus' Season 3 Cast

Lisa of the beloved K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has officially joined the cast of The White Lotus season 3. Variety shared the exciting news on Tuesday, February 13th, and revealed that the singer will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal.

As of now, there's no further information on her role in the show, but we do know that the third season of the hit HBO series will take place in Thailand. Production is expected to begin this month. "The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," a press release in January revealed.

The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thapanee Kiatphaibool also released a statement saying, "The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

Lisa joins the previously announced star-studded cast including, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Tayme Thapthimthong, and returning cast member Natasha Rothwell.

This will mark the BLACKPINK rapper's acting debut. Her bandmate Jennie Kim, made her own acting debut last year in The Weeknd's controversial, and ultimately canceled, HBO series The Idol.

Mike White's The White Lotus first premiered in July 2021 and has earned both critical and popular acclaim. The first season received 20 Emmy nominations with 10 wins and the second season racked up 23 Emmy nods.