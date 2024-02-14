Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey Team Up For 'Yes, And?' Remix

"There truly are no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey," she continued. "It means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!"

The exciting news comes shortly after Ariana revealed that she wouldn't be releasing another single before her new album Eternal Sunshine drops on March 8th. "I wanted to say... as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time," she explained. "There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don't you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work."