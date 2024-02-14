Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade For LeBron James: Report

The Golden State Warriors reportedly made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prior to last week's trade deadline, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday (February 14).

The reported pitch would've paired James, 39, with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry on a team he faced in the NBA Finals four consecutive years between 2015 and 2018.

"Over a 24-hour window prior to trade deadline that included owner to owner conversations, the Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Stephen Curry," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account.