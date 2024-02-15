2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Revealed: Zendaya, Bad Bunny, & More

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala, which will be held on the first Monday in May, is "The Garden of Time." This will go hand-in-hand with the theme for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The exhibit will feature 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, some of which have "very rarely" been seen in public. "This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty," the Met's Marina Kellen French Director and CEO, Max Hollein said.

Today's biggest stars will have "400 years of history" to draw upon for their looks in a few months as the exhibit will include pieces from 17th-century English Elizabethan-era to 21st-century designers like Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Connor Ives. Other designers in the exhibit include Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, and many more.

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on May 6th this year. After the Gala, the exhibit will open to the public and run from May 10th to September 2nd, 2024.