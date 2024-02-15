Selena Gomez Announces New Single 'Love On'

Earlier this week, the singer shared a link to a heart-shaped lock, showing three bank spaces for fans to guess the passcode. After fans figured out that the passcode was "222," words popped up on the screen, which may be lyrics to a forthcoming single.

"Clock in, baby get to work. Night Shift, but with all the perks," the possible lyrics read. Now, fans are hoping it means Gomez will be announcing a new song soon. "it’s giving song of the year oh we back," one fan celebrated on Twitter. Gomez later shared another teaser showing the heart-shaped lock again. "This doesn't have 2 be some sort of mathematical equation," it read, presumably revealing more lyrics.

"Love On" will be Gomez's first new music of 2024 and is the follow-up to Gomez's 2023 summer anthem, "Single Soon." When the song was announced, she explained that it was to hold fans off as she continued working on her new album. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said back in August.