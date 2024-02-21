Georgia Town Crowned The 'Coolest Small Town' In The State

You may think that big cities are the height of cool and have the most opportunities for exciting experiences, but you can find some of that magic and even more in smaller cities hidden away from a bustling metropolis. Fortunately for those in Georgia, the state has plenty of both!

Far & Wide compiled a list of the "coolest small town" in each state, basing its picks on various sources and travel sites like U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest and The Travel Channel. According to the site, the best small town in all of Georgia is Dahlonega, a town in the northern region of the state founded in 1833 that has a population around 6,600.

Here's what makes the town so special:

"There is gold in them thar hills of North Georgia, especially in the bewitching town of Dahlonega, less than an hour north of Atlanta. Visit the Gold Museum and numerous gold mines to understand the golden history of this Southern charmer — and pan for gold yourself. Quaint shops, restaurants and even wineries make this town a popular day-trip destination for nearby city dwellers and visitors."

