How Taylor Swift Responded To Being Named In Kanye West's New Song

Taylor Swift is reportedly not concerned over her recent namedrop in Kanye West's latest song, "Carnival." The track is featured on West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album Vultures 1, which dropped on Saturday, February 17th.

On the track's third verse, Ye raps, "She gon' take it up the a— like a ventriloquist/ I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist." This marks the first time the controversial rapper has mentioned the Grammy winner in years. However, their long-standing beef, which first started when Ye interrupted her 2009 VMA speech, has never been fully settled in the public's eyes.

Swift is reportedly not worried about the new song though. “[Taylor] has so much on her plate and isn’t concerned with what Kanye is or isn’t doing,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She has no plans on responding publicly or privately.”

Another insider added, “From Taylor’s point of view, this beef is one-sided. Kanye is trying to get back in the spotlight and an easy way to do that is through Taylor, who has completely moved on.”

Swift is currently in Australia, as she takes her massively popular Eras Tour abroad. She recently wrapped up a handful of dates in Japan. After traveling to the UK, Swift will return to the United States for more dates following the epic 2023 launch of the tour. The 2024 North American Eras Tour dates are slated for the fall kicking off at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida in October and concluding in Ontario in November.