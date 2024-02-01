Camila Cabello Debuts Blonde Hair In New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2024
Camila Cabello is trying out a new look! On Thursday, February 1st, the singer took to Instagram to debut her blonde hair in a new video. The post also included the cryptic caption, "It's time >:)."
Fans took to the comments to compliment the former Fifth Harmony member's new look but many couldn't help but point out that the new hair color reminds them of another pop singer. "Omg I thought this was Sabrina Carpenter and jumped omg," one fan commented with thousands of others liking the comment in agreement.
Another fan hoped the new hair and vibe of the video meant that Cabello might be channeling legendary pop star, Christina Aguilera, for her next era. "🔥I FEEL like we are gonna get a STRIPPED xtina type ERA😮," they wrote.
Camila's new hair debut comes as fans eagerly await new music. In October 2023, the singer revealed that she was heading back to the studio to finish her new album after a vacation. The casual announcement followed a post that sparked rumors she had been working on a collaboration with fellow pop star Selena Gomez. Gomez also shared an Instagram post full of personal photos, one of which included her hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios. Cabello took to the comments section to share a sweet, "I love u," on the post. Cabello further teased fans by tagging the Grammy-winning producer Schoudel in the comments section.
In November 2023 she also sparked collab rumors with Olivia Rodrigo by posting a mirror selfie with the Grammy-winning artist. Most recently, she was seen in the studio with Playboi Carti. On Sunday, December 17, the Atlanta rapper posted a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself with Cabello by his side.
Camila's new album will follow Familia which dropped in April 2022.