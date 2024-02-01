Camila Cabello Debuts Blonde Hair In New Video

Camila Cabello is trying out a new look! On Thursday, February 1st, the singer took to Instagram to debut her blonde hair in a new video. The post also included the cryptic caption, "It's time >:)."

Fans took to the comments to compliment the former Fifth Harmony member's new look but many couldn't help but point out that the new hair color reminds them of another pop singer. "Omg I thought this was Sabrina Carpenter and jumped omg," one fan commented with thousands of others liking the comment in agreement.

Another fan hoped the new hair and vibe of the video meant that Cabello might be channeling legendary pop star, Christina Aguilera, for her next era. "🔥I FEEL like we are gonna get a STRIPPED xtina type ERA😮," they wrote.