Depending on where you live, you might have to follow certain local rules. Perhaps a homeowners association requires you to keep your grass cut or park only in your driveway, but if you want to live in one town, you and everyone in your family have to follow a much more extreme rule - you have to have your appendix removed.

That's what any resident of Villas Las Estrellas must undergo, no matter their age, but it's for a good reason - the town is one of very few in Antartica. There are only a few doctors and no specialist surgeons there, and because the closest major hospital is 625 miles away across the Southern Ocean, as a precaution, anyone staying in town for long-term must get the operation. Becoming pregnant is also discouraged. In addition, dogs aren't allowed because they could spread diseases to the local wildlife.