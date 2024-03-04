Watch Dave Grohl Rock Out During U2's Last Sphere Show

Dave Grohl is used to be the one rocking out on stage while fans go wild in the stands but over the weekend he was the one singing along in the crowd during U2's last night of their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

Fan-shot footage of Grohl rocking out to "Beautiful Day" has gone viral, and for good reason. The video shows the Foo Fighters frontman sway, fist-pump, and shout the lyrics to the U2 classic, all while holding a glass of wine. And he definitely deserves to let loose. Grohl spent most of 2023 on tour and cooked meals for the homeless on his days off. It's good he's resting up, because this summer the Foos embark on a massive stadium tour.

See Grohl rock out to U2 below.