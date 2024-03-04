Watch Dave Grohl Rock Out During U2's Last Sphere Show
By Katrina Nattress
March 5, 2024
Dave Grohl is used to be the one rocking out on stage while fans go wild in the stands but over the weekend he was the one singing along in the crowd during U2's last night of their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.
Fan-shot footage of Grohl rocking out to "Beautiful Day" has gone viral, and for good reason. The video shows the Foo Fighters frontman sway, fist-pump, and shout the lyrics to the U2 classic, all while holding a glass of wine. And he definitely deserves to let loose. Grohl spent most of 2023 on tour and cooked meals for the homeless on his days off. It's good he's resting up, because this summer the Foos embark on a massive stadium tour.
See Grohl rock out to U2 below.
Dave Grohl @foofighters in complete rock fan boy mode supporting @U2’s final night is a total mood @SphereVegas 🤘🎸☮️ #U2UVSphere #U2 #FooFighters 🙌 Video: Chris Carey / U2 at the Sphere pic.twitter.com/KCCaRavwQq— Ellen Houlihan (@elliehoulie) March 3, 2024
U2 was the first act ever to play in the innovative new venue and have been performing at Sphere since September 2023. Next month, Phish take up residency for four nights (April 18-21) before passing the baton to Dead & Company, who plan to play 21 shows at Sphere from May through July.
The John Mayer-led Grateful Dead offshoot also features Dead legends Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and drummer Jay Lane. The band played their final tour last year, which wrapped up with two hometown shows in San Francisco, but they're coming out of retirement for the special event.