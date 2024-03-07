Fifth Harmony Reacts To Reunion Rumors: 'We're Just Here To Have Fun'

The former members of Fifth Harmony are reacting to news of a potential reunion years after the girl group went on an indefinite hiatus.

Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the "crazy" and "amazing" news that Fifth Harmony has been getting renewed interest and "people are valuing our music again." The pair, who reunited last year for a surprise Christmas duet, also talked about the rumors of a full Fifth Harmony reunion with fellow 5H alums Camila Cabello, Normani and Lauren Jauregui.

"We'll see. We'll really see what happens. We're just here," said Brooke, who also recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Will Bracey. Jane added that "We're just here to have fun, celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on."

Jauregui, however, isn't looking to get back together with her former girl group at the moment; rather, she is putting her energy toward making her own music.

"I'm really focused on my music right now. I'm about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well... I think that that's kind of where my energy's at for sure," she told the outlet, adding, however, that a reunion isn't fully ruled out. "But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I'm always with it, you know."

Jauregui isn't the only 5H alum focusing on releasing solo music. Normani recently announced that she is preparing to release her debut album Dopamine.